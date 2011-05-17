Akron program director seeking to help engage Akron in its future
On the heels of news that Knight will support Northeast Ohio’s Cascade Village with a $1.7 million grant to Community Builders, Akron Beacon-Journal Reporter Betty Lin Fisher profiles Knight’s Akron Program Director Jennifer Thomas.
In the interview, Thomas said her Akron strategy is ”to develop, attract and engage the next generation of talent to bring expertise and perspective to the civic and economic challenges we’ll face in the transformation.” The ”next generation” doesn’t necessarily mean young people. She said, “we need leaders who are as tech savvy as they are strategic. This is not just about young people. It’s not age specific to me.”
“It’s definitely not just the 20-somethings, but they are a part of it. As we develop Akron into an engaged community, then they’ll want to be here.”
Contact Jennifer Thomas with your ideas for engaging Akron.
