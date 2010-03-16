Another Second Saturday Night Special

Don’t tell the throngs out for the Second Saturday art openings in Wynwood and the Design District last weekend that the night is on its death bed — they might drown you out. With the complement of Miami Fashion Week also taking place in the area, parking spaces became a real premium — people guarding empty spots and harassing others possibly heading to their cars. But it was all for good, as there was a lot to see and hear — too much to mention here. So a few highlights.

One was video. The main room of the Dorsch Gallery was a real treat, with video and sculpture from New York-based Martin Murphy, who has worked with famed video artist Tony Oursler. Don’t Forget to Crash includes two very small installations hung on the wall: one of a forest of trees, made to look endless using two-way mirrors; the other of a miniature garden maze, complete with tiny outdoor lighting posts. On another wall in the dark room a video of a forest from an aerial view loops, and reflects off its opposite-wall pieces. It’s contemplative and lovely. Three more of his videos are featured, as well as large paintings, in the second room, from Elizabeth Condon.

Even standing outside the David Castillo Gallery, one of the best videos on display during the evening would have grabbed your attention, as the large Marilyn Minter video was visible from the street. Amazing piece from an amazing artist, showing lips licking and kissing the screen. Fifteen videos from national and local artists form this eclectic show, curated by former Miamian and now Los Angeles-based artist Annie Wharton, called Chained to a Creature of a Different Kingdom. Miami gallery hoppers will likely recognize the visuals of Ali Prosch and Susan Lee-Chun, with her faux aerobics/boxing-ring tapes. The videos — focusing on all aspects of the body — crop up on the walls and TV screens, and the total effect is infectious.

There were lots of other worthwhile sightings, like Taiwanese artist Joyce Ho’s sculptures at Praxis International, dozens of bright yellow, over-size chicken-chick heads atop naked white mannequins standing on white stools. At least for now, Second Saturdays are the place to see and be seeing again.