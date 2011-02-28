Arianna Huffington to speak at fourth annual Knight Media Learning Seminar

Arianna Huffington, president of the Huffington Post Media Group, and Facebook Co-Founder and’Jumo.com Founder’Chris Hughes will speak in Miami today at Knight Foundation’s fourth annual Media Learning Seminar.

Follow the conference on its blog at’www.informationneeds.org, and on Twitter using the hashtag #infoneeds.

More than 350 people are gathering for the event, which’brings together tech experts and community and place-based foundations to discuss how they can – and are – supporting news and information projects. The event is part of the’Knight Community Information Challenge, which encourages local foundations to help fund efforts that inform and engage communities.

In addition,’the’FCC’s Steve Waldman, who has been charged with making recommendations to ensure a vibrant media landscape and’A.C. Thompson, a ProPublica reporter will be speaking.