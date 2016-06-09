As an artist in residence in the Everglades, painter Elisabeth Condon learns to ‘look small’

My second day at AIRIE a ranger advised, “look small.” In contrast to an epic landscape such as the Grand Canyon, the subtle shifts of the Everglades’ pine hammocks, sloughs, cypress groves and bay were initially invisible to a newcomer’s eye. Throughout the month of March, each area, shaped and reshaped multiple times by natural and unnatural elements including birds and engineers, revealed itself as a unique ecosystem.



In 1928, John K. Small of the New York Botanical Gardens “made a short excursion into the Cape Sable region,” where he observed that “the rock embankment of the Ingraham Highway in the Everglade prairie southwest of Royal Palm Hammock furnished beautiful examples of the several methods of seed-dispersal—bird, wind, and water.” From such felicitous delivery systems come exciting new hybrids like the Strangler Fig, milkweed and buttonbush. In the Everglades, a millennium becomes a footnote. Noting land above the high-water level of the Everglades populated with woody vegetation, Small imagined “a primeval hammock of kinds of trees now largely or wholly lost to us. After a time fire made inroads in the hammock, just as it does now in other parts of the peninsula. The areas depopulated of broad-leaved trees were repopulated with pine trees just as they are now. Then, when the land subsided, most of the hammock trees and pine trees succumbed to the rising water-table and the floods of the rainy season, and today we have the descendants, direct or indirect, of some of the former broad-leafed trees and needle-leaved trees only on the small reefs of limestone that have not yet been eroded to the general level of the prairie.”