ASNE HSJ program passes quarter-million mark
ASNE’s High School Journalism Initiative, a program funded by the Knight Foundation, has far exceeded its predicted unique monthly visitors on its site my.hsj.org‘
According to the grantee, there are two keys to this success: heavy promotion of the monthly Got News? Get Clicks. Win Money! contest, which encourages student sites to do their own marketing, and getting indexed by Google News.
–Marly Falcon, Knight Foundation contributing blogger
