Aspen Institute awarded grant to make Knight Commission recommendations actionable

Knight Foundation has awarded a two-year, $800,000 grant to the Aspen Institute to commission policy papers and follow-up activities to make Knight Commission recommendations actionable. (Read those recommendations here.)

Earlier this week, the FCC presented the National Broadband Plan to Congress. Both the National Broadband Plan and the Aspen Institute’s new project echo the findings and goals of the Knight Commission.

‘With the release of the National Broadband Plan, the national conversation on the information needs of Americans in the 21st Century takes a giant step forward. It is gratifying to see that the Knight Commission’s efforts to foster a nationwide dialogue have had such a significant impact already,’ said Charles M. Firestone, executive director of the Aspen Institute Communications and Society Program.

The new policy papers will focus on local journalism, public media, government transparency and information portals, digital and media literacy, open networks, civic engagement, community self-assessment and universal broadband.