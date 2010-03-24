California Watch reaches new partners
California Watch, a reporting initiative from the Center for Investigative Reporting, proved that its distribution model is working. ‘
Recently, California Watch released a report on California’s public universities’ slow approach to fixing buildings deemed a significant seismic hazard. Just a few days after the release, California Watch had added four new distribution partners to its list of more than 50 news outlets that have published or broadcast their content.
‘Knight grantee Robert Rosenthal blogs about it here.
–Marly Falcon, Knight Foundation contributing blogger
