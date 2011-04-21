Center for Public Integrity launches new investigative reporting site

A new website by The Center for Public Integrity will introduce an updated approach to the quality accountability reporting and long-form investigative journalism the organization has produced for the last 20 years.

Available in beta at iwatchnews.org, the site will serve as the center’s primary news platform, providing readers with 10-12 reports each day at no cost. A premium version will also be available for a tax-deductible annual fee of $50.

Some of the site’s first stories include an investigation into the relationship between credit rating companies and the big banks lobbying for their protection in Washington, and coverage of a court hearing on the environmental impact of chemicals released by oil refineries in Pennsylvania.