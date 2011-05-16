Chairman Rob Briggs Featured as ‘Difference Maker’ for Akron

“Throughout his career, Robert Briggs has exhibited a tireless devotion to regionalism and community outreach, and colleagues say his advocacy has been a driving force in improving the region’s economic competitiveness”

Currently, Briggs is the chairman emeritus and former CEO of Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs LLP. He became a Knight Foundation trustee in June 2002 and was elected chairman in 2010.

An active member of the Akron community, Briggs is involved with several regional organizations. He is a board member and former co-chair of OneCommunity; a board member and chair of Invent Now Inc. – The National Inventors Hall of Fame Foundation; founding chair and current member of the Fund For Our Economic Future, an unprecedented collaboration of more than 80 philanthropists in Northeast Ohio. He also serves on the board of FirstMerit Corp. and those of other for-profit businesses.