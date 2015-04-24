Challenge Fund: Ready for Round 2

Irving Washington is deputy director of the Online News Association. This post is cross-published from the association’s website.

The best experiments start with an intriguing question. When we launched the Challenge Fund for Innovation in Journalism Education last year, we hoped to spur a fresh, collaborative mindset around journalism education. Our experiment: Can we encourage more U.S. journalism schools to be thought leaders, innovators and change agents?

Although these projects are ongoing, our early, independent evaluations already show local newsrooms strongly believe they’re providing valuable partnerships, news and information.

Now it’s time to build on this groundbreaking work with our second round of winning projects. The 11 selected projects from 13 schools, each of which will receive $35,000 to test their hypotheses, cover a wide range of ambitious experiments:

● Can virtual reality tell the stories of marginalized youth in the Georgia juvenile system?

● Can events journalism engage a local Hispanic community to follow government news affecting Latinos?

● Can a project tracking food truck lines show news organizations how to develop commercially valuable data?

● Can students create a digital network for fact-checking and investigating claims about the African-American community?

With this round, the Challenge Fund now supports 25 schools in their attempts to commit journalism differently. Just as important, simply applying to the fund has pushed educators to think through their innovative ideas to bring them to life; five of the schools that originally applied or were recognized as honorable mentions actually have pursued their projects, even in the absence of funds.