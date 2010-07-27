Charlotte Library Busy, But Cash-Strapped

Residents use the computers at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

About a year ago, Knight Foundation supported the Charlotte library’s plans to create a job help facility at the main branch downtown – part of an initiative to empower libraries to be true community information centers.

Today, it’s busier than ever – even though the library is open fewer days and fewer hours. At a time when more folks need libraries, their services and the Internet access they provide, our library system is more challenged than ever.

As a member of the Charlotte Catalyst Fund committee, ‘I was pleased to support a request to help the county and library explore the library’s future. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg library is not a county department though it gets the bulk of its funding from the county. That puts it in a precarious position during budget discussions.