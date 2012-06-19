2600+ tweets from #civicmedia

KnightBlog is sharing data visualizations from this week’s MIT-Knight Civic Media Conference, focused on the future of news and information and the theme “The Story & the Algorithm.” For more, follow #civicmedia and @knightfdn.

People following and attending the MIT-Knight Civic Media Conference yesterday posted more than 2,600 tweets with the #civicmedia hashtag. This chart shows the total number of tweets by hour. Clear spikes are evident during the opening “Turning Data into Narrative” panel and around 1:30 p.m., when the Knight News Challenge winners were announced:

This version of the chart shows #civicmedia tweets by the minute, beginning at 9 a.m. The same spikes related to conference activity are evident. Sixteen tweets were posted at 1:32 p.m., for example:

And, finally, here are the top 20 most prolific users of the hashtag:

