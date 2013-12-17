Civic tech report helps ID opportunities in the field

As the founder of a civic technology company, I feel the energy and excitement of a new and burgeoning civic space every day. With the last two presidential cycles turning on technology, and the establishment of Code for America as a hub for open government innovation, there is an unquestionable mood of growth and momentum among civic technologists.

Knight Foundation's survey of the civic tech landscape adds heft and data to that feeling. In particular, as I find myself thinking about how to attract more creative, probing minds to commit their technology prowess towards civic ends, there are two features of the report that jump out.

First, the space is much larger, and growing much more rapidly, than even I had believed. My company, ElectNext, began in the “voting” cluster, as defined in the report, so I tend to routinely interact with the limited number of fellow organizations and funders circulating in our small community. What the report excitingly helps clarify is that there is a much broader landscape of civic tech, far beyond what my day-to-day myopia allows me to see.

From this observation, then, is an opportunity to foster more cross-cluster community and collaboration. As the network map in the report shows, Open Government and Community Action organizations tend to have little overlap. Breaking out of these silos has the obvious benefits of exchanging knowledge, ideas and solutions. But doing so also has the added benefit of multiplying that feeling of energy and excitement that comes with being part of a large, growing and impactful community, and attracting even more people to the space.

The second fact that jumped out at me from the report is the average age of civic tech organizations: about 4 years old. That explains why we have yet to see a “breakout success”—a Facebook or a DropBox –of civic technology; we simply need more time. And the challenge here is that without that success story to point to, the potential upside that would attract both entrepreneurs and investors to the space is simply not as obvious. (Note that in the peer-to-peer collaboration cluster, this is less of an issue, as Getaround and AirBnB are those breakout successes, and have helped attract investors and entrepreneurs to that cluster in droves.)