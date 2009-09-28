County Grant Uncertainties Cause High Stress in Art Groups while Other Project Uses $7.7 Million in Public Art Funds (Tax $)

More favorably than anticipated, county commissioners recently voted to cut only 30% of the funding for county arts grants, making the county’s contribution to the arts $8.6 million for the coming year. However, until October 6th arts grantees remain uncertain as to exactly who gets what of the remaining balance. Public funding that will be withheld from the arts will go towards filling the current $444 million deficit of the county. The original plan proposed by Mayor Carlos Alvarez was to reduce arts grants from $14.8 million to $4.4 million.

The county money that will go towards the arts was made available by diverting $6 million from the Miami-Dade library and fire rescue funds and another $2 million in taxes taken from the delayed South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay.

According to the Miami Herald, Terry Riley (director of Miami Art Museum) was “cautiously optimistic” upon the approval of a plan to reduce the $700,000 of funding requested to $350,000 of funding that the museum with receive from the county in the upcoming year. “Only in this climate does being cut 50% bring a smile to your face” said Riley.