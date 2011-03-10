CTOs from leading nonprofits gather to discuss technology and engagement

Knight Foundation recently hosted the members of CTOs for Good, Chief Technology Officers from leading nonprofits, to share their experiences in leveraging digital innovation to build lasting civic engagement.

Here’s a look at what they had to say:

Look for more on NTEN.org, following their upcoming Nonprofit Technology Conference 2011.

And check out Technology for Engagement to see how Knight is using technology as a tool to inspire on-the-ground action, part of the foundation’s focus on promoted informed and engaged communities.