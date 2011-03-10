CTOs from leading nonprofits gather to discuss technology and engagement
Knight Foundation recently hosted the members of CTOs for Good, Chief Technology Officers from leading nonprofits, to share their experiences in leveraging digital innovation to build lasting civic engagement.
Housed at Nonprofit Technology Network (NTEN), CTOs for Good includes George Weiner from DoSomething.org, Nathan R. Yergler of Creative Commons, Oliver Hurst-Hiller of Donorschoose.org, Steve Rogers of GlobalGiving, Sam Mankiewicz of Kiva, Steve Turner of Network for Good and Todd Huss of VolunteerMatch.’ Together with Sarah Janczak Corona, who helped facilitate and capture the conversations, they discussed what works and what doesn’t ‘ touching on everything from open-source impact technology to long-term measurement tools and cloud-services.
Here’s a look at what they had to say:
Look for more on NTEN.org, following their upcoming Nonprofit Technology Conference 2011.
And check out Technology for Engagement to see how Knight is using technology as a tool to inspire on-the-ground action, part of the foundation’s focus on promoted informed and engaged communities.
(Photo: George Weiner of DoSomething.org shares his point of view)
