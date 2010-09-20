CUNY Launches Entrepreneurial Journalism Program with Knight Support
The City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism announced today it will establish the nation’s most intensive program in entrepreneurial journalism with the creation of the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism and the nation’s first Master of Arts degree in Entrepreneurial Journalism.
The $10 million Tow-Knight Center will receive $3 million from Knight Foundation and $3 million from The Tow Foundation, supplemented by additional foundation grants and in-kind contributions of staff and technology from the CUNY J-School.
From today’s release: ‘Everyone knows the economics of journalism are changing,’ said Eric Newton, vice president of Knight Foundation’s journalism program. ‘Not everyone has good ideas about how to cope with this. CUNY does. It wants to lead the emerging field of entrepreneurial journalism, to give students skill sets in the fields of both journalism and business.’
