Bringing people back to the table

I am standing with Ron Stein in a hallway. He recognized me, and with a smile I remember from 20 years ago, comes over and greets me with enthusiasm. In 20 years, we have both lost much of our hair, but he recognizes me by my vest and stature. I know his face, but have to ask how we know one another.

Walkability expert Dan Burden

“Dan, you helped create my organization and built my career, with Vision Long Island. In these 20 years we have rescued more than 100 towns, and you launched us!”

Recollecting all this, I remember how we brought Huntington, Long Island, alive through a series of intensive workshops. Three hundred Long Islanders were doing what they do often, disagreeing on their future. When we started, there was insistence that they not change anything. They were especially opposed to creating a parking garage. They knew what they did not want; they were focused on battling that issue.

I assembled a team to focus instead on what they did want. They wanted authentic place, safe streets and a livelier downtown. When we finished our process a week later, 100 percent of those 300 people knew what they wanted; and in the end, they all wanted a parking garage… In order to enhance place, they had to convert many surface parking lots. This town also enthusiastically built the first roundabouts in its state, launching many New York towns to follow suit. Now there are many hundreds, almost always bringing people together to build safety, added intersection capacity and gateways to slow traffic.

The future of America requires us to focus on those things we want. Some of these changes can come easy, such as improving an open eyesore, a vacant lot, into a park or community garden. Some only involve using roadway striping paint to slow traffic rather than to speed it up. Some require us to look at our roadway capital improvement plans and build Complete Street elements. But ALL require that we reinvent public engagement.