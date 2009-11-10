DWNTWN Miami Concert Series is BACK

The popular DWNTWN Miami Concert Series returned last month with an eclectic taste of a rich season to come. The 2008 KAC winners checked in with an update & preview of the 2009 season…

Season 1 was amazing; we were named the Best Concert Series in New Times Best of Miami 2009 issue. We had amazing local musicians including Jacob Jeffries, Rachel Goodrich, the Spam Allstars and Conjunto Progreso, with a special appearance by Arturo Sandoval at the last show of the season. Review the fun in this video…

Season 2 just kicked off on October 9 with a sampling of Miami favorites. Three bands took the stage last Friday including Suénalo, Fancy Me Yet and Jahfé. Suénalo, a Miami staple took the stage and rocked the crowd with their blend of Afro-Cuban, Latin, R&B, rock and hip-hop, a sound that truly represents Miami. Fancy Me Yet, an up-and-coming indie rock band took the stage next and sparked an electronic ambience of witty indie undertones that had even the high rises of Downtown shaking. Local reggae band Jahfé closed the show with a bang. They had the crowd bouncing to their beats.

Join us for our next show on Friday, November 13, 2009 when Laura Izibor will take the stage. Her songs have been used in movies and television shows including Grey’s Anatomy, P.S. I Love You, Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married and The Nanny Diaries. Her authentic sound ranges from the sassy to the soulful and Rolling Stone magazine has named her an “Artist to Watch” for 2009.