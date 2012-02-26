The East Village Other: celebrating a pioneering underground newspaper
Starting Feb. 28, a new exhibition will celebrate the life and death of one of New York City’s most beloved underground newspaper – The East Village Other.
The exhibition, “Blowing Minds: The East Village Other, the Rise of the Underground Comix, and the Alternative Press, 1965-1972,” will include original copies of the newspapers, enlarged covers of its seminal issues and artifacts from its Second Avenue offices. The East Village Other, described as a “pioneering underground newspaper,” published bi-weekly for seven years. It is cited as an important parts of the counterculture newspaper scene and also helped give birth to the underground comix movement.
Hosted by New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, the exhibition is curated by the Local East Village, a New York Times community web site which is run in collaboration with the institute. The launch of the exhibition will include a panel discussion featuring reporters and editors from newspaper 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tues. Feb. 28. To RSVP, call 212-998-8044 or email [email protected] The panel will also be livecast. Viewing hours for the exhibition will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, until March 16 at the Carter Journalism Institute. More information at eastvillageother.org. The website also includes archived newspaper material, memorabilia and photographs. The exhibition is supported by the New York Council for the Humanities, the NYU Humanities Initiative and Alan Abramson. “Blowing Minds” is co-sponsored by N.Y.U.’s Program in Museum Studies and the Fales Library and Special Collections at N.Y.U.’s Bobst Library.
Recent Content
-
Journalism / Article
-
Journalism / Article
-
Journalism / Article