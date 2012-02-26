The East Village Other: celebrating a pioneering underground newspaper

Starting Feb. 28, a new exhibition will celebrate the life and death of one of New York City’s most beloved underground newspaper – The East Village Other .

The exhibition, “Blowing Minds: The East Village Other, the Rise of the Underground Comix, and the Alternative Press, 1965-1972,” will include original copies of the newspapers, enlarged covers of its seminal issues and artifacts from its Second Avenue offices. The East Village Other, described as a “pioneering underground newspaper,” published bi-weekly for seven years. It is cited as an important parts of the counterculture newspaper scene and also helped give birth to the underground comix movement.