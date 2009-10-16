Event Preview: ArtCenter Gallery Showcase
Lincoln Road’s ArtCenter/South Florida rethinks the gallery walk this weekend as it debuts its 19 newly juried artists and showcase the new exhibit Splinter/Fuse. From 7-10pm, tour the space, visit the artists and explore the exhibit inspired by the process of evolution. A few sneak peaks…
Artist Kevin Foltz explores evolution through Buddha
Jules Lusson uses ferries and jellyfish to represent life and death
Splinter/Fuse runs through Nov 22 at ArtCenter/South Florida: 924 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach; 305.674.8278