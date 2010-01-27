Event Preview: Upper Eastside Garden Closing Party
Sadly, 2008 KAC winner the Upper Eastside Garden is shutting its gates to the public on Feb 29. Celebrate the Garden’s success at a closing party January 30 from 6-10pm. The party will feature a screening of a new video by artist Natalia Benedetti, free admission and complimentary Grolsch beer & illy coffee. See the flyer below for more info.
The UEG will be open through February Saturdays and Sundays from noon-6pm. For more info click here.