Event Preview: Upper Eastside Garden Closing Party

January 27, 2010

Sadly, 2008 KAC winner the Upper Eastside Garden is shutting its gates to the public on Feb 29. Celebrate the Garden’s success at a closing party January 30 from 6-10pm. The party will feature a screening of a new video by artist Natalia Benedetti, free admission and complimentary Grolsch beer & illy coffee. See the flyer below for more info.

The UEG will be open through February Saturdays and Sundays from noon-6pm. For more info click here.