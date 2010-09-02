Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown Joins World Wide Web Foundation’s Board of Directors
The World Wide Web Foundation (Web Foundation) today announced that it appointed former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown to serve on its Board of Directors. Throughout the world, the Web Foundation leads programs that empower people to use the Web to nurture local economies and improve access to education and information. As a Board member, Brown will primarily advise the Web Foundation on ways to involve African communities and leaders in the development of sustainable programs that connect humanity and affect positive change.
The World Wide Web Foundation was created by Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web. In June 2008 Berners-Lee discussed the concept of the foundation with Gary Kebbel, then Knight Foundation’s Journalism Program Director. On September 14, 2008, Alberto Ibargüen, Knight Foundation President and CEO, announced a decision to award a grant of $5 million over 5 years to seed the creation of the World Wide Web Foundation.
Knight CEO Alberto Ibarügen serves as the Web Foundation’s chairman of the board.
For more, visit the Web Foundation's Web site.
