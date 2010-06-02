Former Palo Alto Mayor Judith Kleinberg Joins Knight Foundation
Judith Kleinberg, a former Palo Alto mayor and attorney with extensive experience in the tech and nonprofit sectors, is Knight Foundation’s new program director for San Jose and Silicon Valley.
Kleinberg, who was most recently the vice president, COO and general counsel of the Google-created InSTEDD, will work with local leaders to help foster an informed and engaged San Jose/Silicon Valley region.
From this week’s release: ‘Judy brings an entrepreneurial vision and deep networks to Knight Foundation ‘ both of which will be critical to helping create transformational change,’ said Trabian Shorters, the foundation’s vice president for communities.
