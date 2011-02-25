Giving power to young people is crucial to engaging youth

Maya Enista, CEO of Mobilize.org, firmly believes that giving power to young people is crucial to advancing youth engagement.’ ‘In fact, the organization she works with aims to address the challenges facing today’s young adults by giving them the chance to create solutions on their own.

During a roundtable discussion with leaders in the field, Enista spoke passionately about some ways both adults and changemaking organizations can give youth a voice.’ She elaborates on a few of those points here:

Paula Recart and Diana Wells of Ashoka, too, share Enista’s conviction about the importance of giving individuals the opportunity to experience their own power while they’re young.