Glass ceiling in journalism? New study finds gender inequality in newsrooms

A new report released today offers some sobering statistics about gender inequality in newsrooms.

The first of its kind, the Global Report on the Status of Women in the News Media found that only 27% of top management jobs are occupied by women in the 500 companies surveyed in 60 countries. That’s despite the fact that they hold 41% of all news-gathering, editing and writing positions. The report was produced by the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF).

In the U.S., women account for 41% of the overall news media workforce reflecting only slight under-representation on the total scale. Yet their upward mobility appears limited. Women working in news media in America participate at a rate of 41.5% at the senior management level, just 23.3% at top-level management and 35.3% in governance. Compensation is also at disequilibrium. Information obtained about salaries suggests women are paid significantly less than men in low average and high average ranges throughout top-level management, senior professional and technical professional levels. Benefits, too, imply disparity, with only 38.9% of full-time positions being filled by women.