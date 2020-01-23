Harvard’s new Misinformation Review features “fast review” of scholarly research

There is more information – and access to information – than at any time in history, but the trusted institutions and information gatekeepers of the past are no longer able to contain harmful or deceptive information as effectively. Many of the information challenges we currently face, such as misinformation and the proliferation of hate speech and other deceptive content, are not new, but recent years have shown that there is a clear need for new research on these phenomena – and the impediments they pose to democracy in this age of many-to-many communication