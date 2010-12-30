Hopes and Dreams for the Arts in 2011

Whenever a new year begins, all eyes become focused on the future. All of us, as Emily Dickinson wrote, “dwell in possibility.” Here’s what several leaders of Charlotte’s arts organizations hope will come true in 2011. John Boyer, CEO, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art: “I am certain that 2011 will fully reveal Charlotte as a vital cultural destination for our region and beyond. Few American cities will soon be able to replicate the arrival of so many remarkable museum and performance institutions—especially in architectural designs so powerful and in a setting so brilliantly conceived.”

Tom Gabbard, president, Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: “I hope to see fresh programming that engages and delights audiences. I hope to see arts leaders and trustees be courageous in doing whatever is required to make ourselves more relevant to each member of our community.”

Scott Provancher, president, Arts and Science Council: “My hopes and the hopes of ASC for the Charlotte arts scene in 2011 encompass ASC’s mission of building appreciation, participation and support.

“It is our hope that members of and visitors to our community appreciate Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s cultural community and the important role it plays in enhancing our quality of life. And we hope that members of and visitors to our community continue to explore, experience and participate in the cultural offerings that are here and become inspired.

“Through the depths of this recession, we are so grateful to our donors who continue to support the cultural sector through our Annual Fund Drive. It is our hope that our donors continue to help fuel the cultural community by supporting our 2011 Annual Fund Drive, which will focus on restoring funds for arts, science and history curriculum-based education programs for students.”

David Taylor, CEO, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture: “One objective of the Gantt Center is to present exhibitions and programming that will help develop an appreciation for the arts in children, as well as in adults. We seek to be a bridge linking artists of every genre to the general public. In 2011, we hope to see Charlotte’s arts scene extend beyond established art patrons to encompass everyone in our community.”