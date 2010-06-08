How National Public Radio Embraced Digital
Journalism / Article
How did broadcast-oriented NPR get its staff to embrace new platforms? By sending 300 journalists to digital media training supported by Knight Foundation, President and CEO Vivian Schiller told the Wall Street Journal.
NPR still has a booming broadcast audience, with 34 million listeners a week, Schiller said. But Internet radio will surpass the broadcast tower in the next decade. A sign of things to come: 300,000 people have already downloaded NPR’s iPad app.
Schiller also sees a future where NPR partners with news start-ups like Knight-funded Voiceofsandiego.org and Texas Tribune to help produce more localized content.
