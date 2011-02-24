How strong peer and family networks help youth get engaged in community

Recently, we asked a group of leaders ‘ what does it take to empower youth and engage them in their communities?

Several talked about the importance of building up support networks for teens and young adults – whether that means strengthening their own family, or providing mentors who are close to their age (‘near peers’ as City Year‘s Michael Brown described it).

If you have an idea for building a community for youth engagement, we’d love to hear it. ‘Tomorrow we’ll share some more.