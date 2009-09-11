Inside the Gold Coast Jazz Society

Pam Dearden, executive director of the Gold Coast Jazz Society, reports in with a look at the Gold Coast Jazz Society’s past year…

“Last year was an exciting year for Gold Coast Jazz with the implementation of our newest outreach program, First Friday Jazz Jams. The Jams were held from January through June in the JM Family Enterprises Gallery at ArtServe in Ft. Lauderdale and drew students from as far north as Jupiter and as far south as Miami to jam with our professionals jazz musicians…

“The enthusiasm and musical talent of these kids blew us away,” commented Tim Ingham, President of Gold Coast Jazz. “ They were just waiting for an opportunity to show what they could do, and to be a part of making that possible was a thrill.” The next series of First Friday Jazz Jams will begin on December 4, 2009.

The First Friday Jazz Jams program isn’t the only activity of the Gold Coast Jazz Society. We present a series of mainstage jazz concerts from November through May in the Amaturo Theater of the Broward Center in Ft. Lauderdale. The series features some of the nation’s leading jazz talent and several of the area’s great local jazz musicians. The opening concert of the 2009-2010 jazz series takes place on November 11 with the South Florida Jazz Orchestra and jazz vocalist Lisanne Lyons.