Investigative series on earthquake regulations in California’s public schools rocks state’s foundations

A comprehensive investigative reporting series on earthquake regulations in California’s public school system is rocking the state’s foundations.

Over the past few days, California Watch, the collaborative multimedia news project backed by the Center for Investigative Reporting, has been breaking a myriad of stories about the faulty certification, unqualified inspectors and budget blockades affecting seismic safety in California’s K-12 public schools.

Dubbed On Shaky Grounds, the series offers everything from a smart phone app that maps the nearest fault line relative to your location, an earthquake safety coloring book for kids called “Ready to Rumble,” some fantastic maps and interactive info-graphics, a score of audio, videos and other interesting images – all in the public interest.

Cherilyn Parsons, Director of Development, California Watch / Center for Investigative Reporting, commented in an e-mail,

“This is the most ambitious investigation we have done thus far. It may be the most complex story release that any journalism nonprofit has done: a 19-month original investigation, multiple stories, every possible format, dozens of outlets, a database, interactives, timelines, a grassroots engagement campaign, and an app…”

Knight Foundation awarded the Center for Investigative Reporting more than $1,250,000 in 2009 to focus its considerable investigative expertise on California and create a new model for a collaborative multimedia newsroom.