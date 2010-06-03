John Bracken to Direct Knight’s Digital Media Grants

As Knight’s director of new media, Bracken will also lead the Knight News Challenge . He previously managed the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s investments in technology and innovation and global Internet freedom.

From today’s release : “John is already a leading digital media grant maker,” said Eric Newton, vice president of Knight Foundation’s journalism program. “His work will only grow in impact as all news organizations seek to invent or reinvent themselves for the digital age.”

‘In a world of constant technological and social change, it’s essential that we fund a wide range of experiments that will help point the way we will share and use information in this democracy,’ said Alberto Ibarügen, president and CEO of Knight Foundation.’ ‘Only by intense experimentation and staying open to new trends and ideas can we hope to sustainably provide communities with the information they need to function in an open society.’