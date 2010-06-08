Knight Brings Veteran Latin American Journalists to Harvard
Harvard’s 25 newly announced Nieman Journalism Fellows for 2011 include two Latin American Fellows sponsored by Knight Foundation.
Photojournalist Pablo Corral Vega of Ecuador founded nuestramirada.org, a social network for Latin American documentary photographers, while he was a resident professional at the University of Miami School of Communications’ Knight Center for International Media. As a Nieman Fellow, Pablo plans to build on his new media focus by studying how online networks can encourage and support collaboration between journalists, as well as promote transparency and human rights.
The other Knight Latin American Nieman Fellow is veteran independent journalist Hollman Morris Rinc’n of Colombia. Hollman directs and produces CONTRAVIA TV, which has given a voice to indigenous people, peasants and other marginalized citizens of Colombia. As a Nieman Fellow, Hollman will focus on human rights issues, studying international criminal court procedures and strategies to negotiate conflict.
