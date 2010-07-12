Knight Chair in Media and Religion wins Luce support

The two-year, $395,000 grant will support a fellowship program for journalists reporting on religion and international relations. It will also fund graduate-level reporting classes on the same topic, and it will pay for a group of Winston’s students to travel to the Middle East next year. This year, the students documented their experiences in ‘The Israel-Palestine Project.’

Winston’s journalism classes focus on religion as a changing and moving part of culture. She and her students study how religion affects individuals and communities as well as its effect on national and international politics. See TRANS/MISSIONS, the Knight Chair in Media and Religion’s web site, for more.’