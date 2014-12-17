‘Knight Cities’ podcast: Jason Roberts on building better blocks in our communities

[[soundcloud 181876929]]

Before planning fatigue sets in, why not just build a better block? Sign up for Podcast Alerts Subscribe

That’s the approach of Jason Roberts who leads Team Better Block. Jason is a charismatic man who works with communities – first his own in Oak Cliff, Texas, and now with communities around the world – to turn vacant properties into lively, thriving blocks that showcase what’s possible in a neighborhood. He usually has to break a few laws to do it, but the result is places people love and want to be. It’s an approach that employs acting your way to success versus planning your way to success.

Listen to my conversation with Jason here. And sign up for the “Knight Cities” newsletter to get alerts as soon as new conversations are posted.

Look for new content posted every Wednesday here. You can follow us on Twitter at #KnightCities or @KnightFdn. And if you have ideas for people you’d like to hear more from, please email me.