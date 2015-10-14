‘Knight Cities’ podcast: Using the design of public spaces to increase civic engagement

Design powerfully influences our behavior. About that we are certain.

But as a foundation that is built on the belief that informed and engaged communities are essential to strong democracies, Knight wants to understand how design – and specifically, the design of our communities – can influence civic engagement.

Joanna is our guest today on “Knight Cities.” Here are five things you need to know from our conversation:

1. There is no doubt that the design of our streets, our neighborhoods, our buildings has a profound effect on our behavior.

2. Design elements can be used to increase the amount of walking, including such things as providing benches and trees, making streets pedestrian-scale, providing visual stimulus such as shops, and making destinations within walking distance.

3. Measurable objectives of civic engagement can be local voting, stewardship of public spaces, trust in your neighborhood and appreciation of the role local government has, and casual social interaction.

4. In designing for civic engagement, evidence shows us that place matters, density matters, walkability matters. But we don’t know enough about the specific strategies and elements of design that matter to civic engagement. We need to know those details to scale designs for civic engagement.

5. Getting in the car is isolating. Walking puts you in touch with your neighbors and builds bonds of trust. If you walk in your neighborhood every day, you build a sense of stewardship. We also know that even a small increase in distance to your voting location decreases rates of voting.

