Knight Foundation hosts Social Innovators at Newseum for Ashoka Future Forum

Knight Foundation hosted the recent Ashoka Future Forum and induction ceremony at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., marking 30 years of support for the social innovation organization. About 280 social innovators from around the country gathered to envision a future built by social entrepreneurs. They work to make collaborative, large-scale change happen.

Eight Knight fellows were among 23 inductees celebrated during the event, which also included’ remarks from Knight Foundation President and CEO Alberto Ibarügen.

The forum featured roundtable discussions on such topics as how to convert social capital to financial value for growing social enterprises. Two of the daylong tracks explored facets of Knight’s informed and engaged community work. One group took a look at entrepreneurial approaches to news and knowledge, with participants trying to imagine a future media ecosystem and its core values. Another track sought to develop strategies for entrepreneurial solutions in cities and communities.

Two Knight grants support Ashoka and helped spawn these sessions.

The first grant was to find and support 15 fellows in Knight communities who could both continue their innovative work while inspiring other social entrepreneurs. Take a look at the accompanying map that identifies the Knight fellows and where they work (including a 16th person who has not graduated to a fellow.) Seven inducted at the forum were: Christa Gannon, John Danner, Conchy Bretos, Bernard Amadei, David Castro, Connie Siskowski and Amory Lovins.