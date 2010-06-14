Knight Foundation Names Jennifer Thomas as Akron Program Director

Jennifer Thomas, who has helped fund and develop innovative ways to revitalize Northeast Ohio, is Knight Foundation’s new Akron program director .

Previously, Thomas headed the Cleveland-based Civic Innovation Lab , which funds civic, social and technology start-ups. In 2008 alone, the lab’s investments and activities generated $9.4 million in economic output.

‘Jennifer has spent the last decade turning creative business and social ideas into reality. At Knight Foundation, she will find and create opportunities to inform and engage this community in its ongoing transformation,’ said Trabian Shorters, Knight Foundation’s vice president for communities.