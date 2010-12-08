Knight Foundation Program Director Takes Helm of National Fund for Workforce Solutions
Knight Foundation’s Damian Thorman is the new chair of the National Fund for Workforce Solutions, which is testing local, innovative approaches to workforce development.
‘This is a critical moment for the National Fund,’ Thorman, Knight Foundation’s national program director, said. ‘Recently, we were awarded more than $7 million in federal funds as part of the Corporation for National and Community Service’s landmark’Social Innovation Fund to expand our work in current sites and move into new sites. If ever we were going to have a significant impact on how this country helps people, especially low-income workers, build sustainable careers, now is the time.”
Knight Foundation, which recently invested an additional $1.1 million in the fund, is one of nine national organizations that lead the National Fund.
Hear more about Thorman’s vision for the fund in this video interview, through this Q and A or today’s release.
