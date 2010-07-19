Knight Foundation Welcomes New Member of Strategic Initiatives Team

Jeffrey Coates has joined Knight Foundation as the new program associate for Strategic Initiatives.

Coming from New Orleans, Coates has helped community groups form sustainable plans for recovery from Hurricane Katrina. Most recently, he was director of development / data for the Greater New Orleans Disaster Recovery Partnership. He also founded the nonprofit organization RALLY (Recovery Action Learning Laboratory) to fill the critical unmet need of monitoring and evaluating post-disaster programs.

Coates’ earlier experiences in international disaster recovery with an emphasis on public health have contributed to his deep appreciation for community engagement and understanding of systemic change. Coates also brings to Knight his experiences volunteering in Guyana with the Peace Corps and interning with the government of Sri Lanka.