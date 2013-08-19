“Knight News Challenge: Health opens with inspiration phase, additional prizes from collaborators” by Raina Kumra and John Bracken

Today we’re launching the $2 million Knight News Challenge: Health with the opening of the inspiration phase and the addition of $200,000 in prizes from two of our collaborators, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the California HealthCare Foundation.

Our inspiration phase is a virtual and real-world brainstorming session around the theme of this challenge: How can we harness data and information for the health of communities? During the next two weeks, we want to collect your ideas surrounding the difficulties, successes and opportunities you have experienced with health information. We’ll open the challenge for entries Sept. 3 and accept submissions through Sept. 17.

In addition to the $2 million we’ve committed to the challenge:

While we’re excited to have the companion prizes, the contribution of these collaborators is about much more than just dollars. They have helped us to shape the challenge, will be with us as we tour the country over the next month and will comment on the ideas we receive. They will also be part of the panel of external advisers who help us select the finalists.

We expect at least some of those proposals to come from the challenge’s inspiration phase. Our goal over the next two and a half weeks is to generate ideas that can be made part of the entries submitted to the challenge. Inspirations can be small examples or big concepts—and they don’t have to come from the domain of health. Inspirations can come from a variety of experiences.

We encourage everyone to apply as early as possible; the best conversation and feedback on your entry will come in the days leading up to the final deadline.