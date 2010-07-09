Knight Program Director Takes on New Responsibilities in Macon Community
Beverly Blake, Knight program director for Macon, Georgia, has been elected to the boards of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia and the Rotary Club of Macon.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to share the knowledge, resources and connections of Knight Foundation with those in my community,” Blake said.
With the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Blake will be responsible for setting policy, strategy and active oversight of the activities and legal and ethical responsibilities of the foundation. The Community Foundation of Central Georgia serves 15 counties in Central Georgia and works with individuals, families, corporations, non-profits and private foundations to carry out their charitable objectives and address emerging community issues. The foundation is also the administrator for the Knight Neighborhood Challenge.
With the Rotary Club of Macon, Blake will serve as the Rotary Foundation committee chair. Rotary International was established in 1914 and serves more than 200 countries. It is comprised of business and professional leaders that provide humanitarian service and encourage high ethical standards.
