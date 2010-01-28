Let a Hundred Arts Festivals Bloom

Art drives traffic. Let’s say you’re a small municipality huddled at the tip of Miami Beach, just below Bal Harbour Village. You have an adorable little downtown with an impeccable custom Italian tailor (really, there is no story on the Internets about Verdiles? Tsk, tsk), a terrific little Italian restaurant, and a friendly government. How do you get people to drop in? An arts festival!

Surfside joined South Florida’s arts festival mania four years ago, giving visual artists a chance to set up booths on the town’s streets and performers to entertain the wandering masses. This year, for the first time, the show will be juried and there will be prizes. True to its sunny disposition, the festival has a very welcoming attitude toward participating artists. While chatting about the festival with Surfside’s tourist bureau director, the affable Duncan Tavares asked a certain blogger if she would be interested in performing. “It never hurts to ask,” he said.

Which is why Surfside is sending out a call for artists for the event slated for March 13 and 14. Whether you’re a veteran of Miami’s many arts festivals, fairs, artwalks, whathaveyou, or just breaking into the scene, you might take this opportunity to let your talents bloom again.

See the full call below:

4th ANNUAL SURFSIDE JURIED ARTS FESTIVAL CALL TO ARTISTS!

On March 13 & 14, 2010, the Surfside Arts Festival transforms the town of Surfside with visual arts displays, craft and collectible booths, and performance arts. In our fourth year, the Surfside Arts Festival will draw an enthusiastic, appreciative audience who will come to be enriched and enchanted by the imaginative vision of you, our local artists.

Surfside Arts Festival encompasses visual arts, wearable art, sculpture, mixed media, photography, crafts, vintage collectibles, music and performances. Also, there will be a Memorabilia Display as Surfside is celebrating its 75th Year. This event will be advertised in local publications, with flyers and posters, as well as on the web and the radio.

Exhibition Information

You will be pleased with the changes this year based on your feedback! Rates for booth space are half of what was charged in previous years and the event will be Juried for the first time with awards given in various categories!

The Best in Show will be showcased on next year’s collateral.

Each booth space is 10×10 with two chairs. Tents are available for rental.

End booths have a small external (along side the tent) exhibition area, making those spaces 15×10.

All booths will be located on 95th Street and Collins Avenue (95th Street will be closed to traffic for the duration of the festival, including set-up and break-down.)

Festival dates are March 13 & 14, 2010. Festival hours are: Saturday March 13, Noon to 6:00pm and Sunday March 14, 11am to 6:00pm. Setup will begin on Saturday, March 13 at 7:00am (to bring your own tent) and at 8:30am for vendors who are renting a tent through the Tourist Bureau. All set up must be completed by 11:30am. Break down will begin at 6:00pm (not prior to that time) on Sunday March 14.

There will be police security during the event and through the night on Saturday March 13.

Exhibitor Rules

1) Work exhibited must be basically the same as that presented with the application. Otherwise the Tourist Bureau reserves the right to ask the artist to leave, and the booth fee will be forfeited.

2) All booths must have exhibitors, artists or representatives present during both days, all hours of the festival. Booths may not be broken down prior to the close of the show on Sunday March 14.

3) Exhibitors must individually comply with all State of Florida tax regulations.

4) In accordance with the Town of Surfside ordinance, no alcoholic beverages are permitted in the booths.

5) No nails, bolts or any other attachments to the street or pavement are allowed.

6) The application, when accepted, is considered the exhibitor’s commitment to show on both days of the festival. All cancellations must be made in writing (email to: [email protected])

7) No refunds or cancellations will be made after March 5, 2010. The Surfside Tourist Bureau has the right to reject any inappropriate items prior to or during the festival. Submitted photos or slides will be held to verify work is as represented in the application and returned at the festival.

Application Deadline

Applications and checks must be postmarked by March 1, 2010.

Please submit:

1) A completed application form

2) One to four photos representative of work to be sold at the festival.

3) Booth fees are $75.00 for the two days or $100.00 for an end booth (Limited to eight).

4) Tents with three side walls and front wall with Velcro closings (for night closure) are available for $100.00 for the weekend. Eight-foot and Six-foot tables are ten dollars each. Two chairs are included with each booth rental.

5) Please make checks payable to: Town of Surfside, and mark you check “March Arts Festival Application” in the memo line.

6) If you require additional information, please feel free to contact Duncan Tavares, Tourist Bureau Director: [email protected] (305) 864-0722

Send Your Application To:

Surfside Tourist Bureau

9293 Harding Avenue