Love Letter to the Rhythm Foundation

Dearest Rhythm Foundation,

I knew Tuesday night that I had to tell you: my life would be empty without the music you bring. I know, I know, you’ve brought Le Nouvelle Vague before, always on the cutting edge of cool. But sometimes it takes a while for us to appreciate what you have to offer. Sitting in the sold-out crowd at the Manuel Artime, I knew I was not the only one enraptured.

Oh, you made me feel young again. The Nouvelle formula is diabolical: new wave and punk classics in Brazilian new wave (bossa nova) style with French new wave (nouvelle vague) chic. Singers Karina Zeviani and Marina Celeste staged a private house party and brought us all along. (For a taste of their electric chic, check out Ben Thacker’s slide show over at Miami New Times. ) Rhythm, you let me relive my youth, while feeling so right now.

What’s that? Next up, you’ve got Air! I can’t breathe, so eager am I to feel the pulsation of this French electronic duo for the first time in South Florida.

And after that, Caetano Veloso? The sublime never gets old. Every act you bring makes me fall in love all over again.

And if, as Marina sang so sweetly, love will tear us apart, I say, tear it up!