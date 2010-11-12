Love Where You Live? Find Out Why That Matters Monday (Livestream)
Communities / Article
Find out the surprising answer, when Knight Foundation reveals the results of the Soul of the Community survey at 9 a.m. EST Monday during a live video conference at soulofthecommunity.org.
Conducted by Gallup, the survey explores what attaches people to their community.
We’ll give you a hint. Surprisingly, jobs, the economy and basic services aren’t among the top reasons why people are drawn to their cities.
Stay tuned, and be sure to watch Monday’s live webcast at 9 a.m. EST at soulofthecommunity.org
