‘LoveUAkron’ wants you to share your love for The University of Akron

Photo by Jim Reynolds on Flickr.

If you live within the Akron area, you are more than aware that our beloved university is going through a difficult stretch for various reasons. Despite the controversy, my faith in our university has never wavered. As of the spring of 2015, the University of Akron has awarded more than 31,000 associates degrees, 119,00 bachelor’s degrees and 36,000 master’s degrees to talented graduates. I am proud to say that I attend the university, and I know that I am not alone in saying that. This university has many great assets and holds a special place in the hearts of so many. I feel it is time we remind each other and everyone else of this.

#LoveUAkron is an invitation for current students, alumni, faculty and community members to share the many reasons why they love The University of Akron. All it takes is three easy steps:

Use a bold marker to write a note about what you love about the University of Akron; Take a picture with your phone and crop it so it is easy to read; Post it to social media using the hashtag #LoveUAkron.

Here is an example from David Giffels, an English Professor at The University of Akron:

From the first day of new freshman orientation to now being half way done with my undergraduate career, the University of Akron has had my heart from the very beginning. Whether it is cheering on the football team every Saturday in the fall or participating in a philanthropy event surrounded by my sorority sisters, I have had the most incredible Akron experience. Not only has it provided me with a phenomenal education, it is where I have met wonderful people. I am so passionate about #LoveUAkron because I am grateful for the university and all that it has given me.

Whether you are writing your message on a notecard or posting about it on social media, we are asking for your help in bringing all of the things that we love about our university back into the spotlight.

Join our mission! We will be on campus, in front of the Student Union, at 10 a.m. today Wednesday July 13 to spread the word. Also, be sure to follow the hashtag #LoveUAkron to see when will be have informational events in the future.

Share the love!