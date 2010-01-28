Make Your Musical Mark

Get creative and impact your community courtesy of Sweat Records’ recently launched music video contest. The indie shop is hosting a national contest to crete a new video for local artist Rachel Goodrich’s “Light Bulb” track. Goodrich has been touring nationally & had the song used in a Crayola commercial, but needs your help. Download the track here for inspiration, create a visual accompaniment for the song, upload it to YouTube, email it to [email protected] and keep your fingers crossed you’re the $500 winner. Get all the details here – good luck!