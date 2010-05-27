Mayur Patel To Help Develop Knight Foundation’s Strategy as Assistant to the President

Mayur Patel, who joined Knight Foundation in 2009, has been promoted to assistant to the foundation’s president, Alberto Ibarügen. He will also continue as director of strategic assessment and impact.

In his new role, Patel will help develop the foundation’s strategy for fostering informed and engaged communities. His promotion also stems from Knight’s increased emphasis on evaluation as a tool for learning and planning.

From today’s release: ‘Over the last year and a half, Knight Foundation has undergone a deep review of our mission and goals, seeking to remain true to our donors’ intent and focused on their twin passions of journalism and communities,’ Ibarügen said. ‘At every step along the way, Mayur displayed insight and understanding of our mission and of our leadership opportunity in a changing and increasingly digital society. His tenacity, diplomacy and creativity helped craft our ultimate focus on informed and engaged communities, earning him this greater role in the general management of Knight Foundation.’