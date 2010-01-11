Miami City Ballet’s Charming Blog

Twice last Friday evening, the announcer at the Arsht Center gave the news that Jeanette Delgado would not be appearing in a scheduled number in Miami City Ballet’s program II. Twice the audience let out a collective “aaahhh.” Where was the favorite ballerina, who all by herself appeared as one of the “ten best cultural events of 2009” on a recent New Yorker blog post (see number 6)?

I don’t know, but I’m expecting to find an explanation sometime soon on the MCB’s delightful blog.

Begun last July in response to the evaporating coverage of the arts in the also evaporating media, the MCB blog gives the company a chance to speak to fans — and potential donors — directly.

So that’s why they’re doing it. What they’re doing is, well, adorable. Corps dancers with Flip cameras document backstage preparations. The ballet mistress introduces the kids who dance in The Nutcracker. A costumer explains Shoe Day. In the most touching post, veteran dancer (and active blogger) Deanna Seay contemplates her “death” as a dancer. And just the other day, there was a post of the breathtaking photos of the company posing at the Hotel Mondrian for Florida Travel & Leisure.