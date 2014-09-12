Miami events connect hackers, makers, artists and entrepreneurs

Photo: #JusticeHack at The LAB Miami (Aug. 2014). Photo: Carolina Wilson for Knight.

Over the past two years, Knight Foundation has made more than 80 investments in entrepreneurship in South Florida.These initiatives form one part of Knight’s efforts to invest in Miami’s emerging innovators and entrepreneurs as a tool to build community, while fostering talent and opportunity.

There are a variety of Knight-supported initiatives and events happening in our Miami community over the next month:

Sept. 19: Meet Knight Miami. Join our bimonthly free breakfast event to learn about our Miami work and provide feedback. You can RSVP here for the Sept. 19 event.

Sept. 12: Venture for America launches in Miami. Meet the inaugural class of Venture for America Miami Fellows, along with founder and CEO Andrew Yang.

Sept. 13: MIAMade Maker Saturdays, a monthly workshop for makers in Miami.

Sept. 15, 22 and 29: Code for Miami, a Code for America brigade, holds its weekly civic hack night every Monday at The LAB Miami.

Sept. 16: Learn about the Knight News Challenge on Libraries. The challenge offers a share of $2.5 million for ideas that answer the question: How might we leverage libraries as a platform to build more knowledgeable communities? RSVP here. Sept. 17 and 24: #WaffleWednesday, the tech and creatives morning meetup in Wynwood that occurs every Wednesday.

Sept. 20-21: Art Hackathon at The LAB Miami will present opportunities to engage and inspire through an intersection of art and technology; it is a partnership with the National YoungArts Foundation and is supported by the Knight Arts Challenge.

Sept. 22: Florida International University’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication presents its new Knight Innovator in Residence, Alex de Carvalho. The event highlights the nexus between higher education, media and tech. It will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the FIU Wolfe University Center Panther Square, Biscayne Bay Campus.

Sept. 22-23: Social Good Summit Miami, a two-day conference examining the impact of technology and new media on social good initiatives locally.

Sept. 24: Fintech latam 2014, a one-day conference exploring the technologies, ideas and trends poised to disrupt Latin America’s financial landscape.

Sept. 26-27: Colecta Miami aims to mobilize 2,000 youth volunteers on the streets of Miami to raise funds to support TECHO, an organization that works to reduce poverty in Latin America.

Sept. 30: Media Sparks invites innovative entrepreneurs in marketing, media and publishing to compete at The LAB Miami for the chance to present at the Festival of Media LATAM in Miami Beach Oct. 1-3.

Oct. 2: MIT Enterprise Forum presents “Garage Manufacturing, How You Can Make Awesome Products.” The event will be held at Venture Hive.

Please also check out Refresh Miami to learn about other events across the community, and the group’s official monthly meetup.